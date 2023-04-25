The Gloucester-based nonprofit Pathways for Children Inc. fielded a visit from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, on Monday afternoon as the congressman has requested more than $1.33 million in federal dollars to upgrade its building.
During his visit, Moulton toured Pathways’ headquarters, indoor play spaces and playgrounds, and took in its colorful mural along Emerson Avenue.
Along with learning about Pathways’ Head Start, Early Head Start, School Age Care and Play to Learn Playgroups, Moulton also learned from Pathways President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Mitchell and Board of Directors Chair Tom Zarrella that the building at 29 Emerson Ave. once housed the Mighty-Mac outerwear factory.
Moulton was there to discuss a fiscal 2024 federal Community Funding project request for $1.33 million for upgrades to bring the building’s electrical system up to code, increase its security and improve accessibility.
“I love what you all do,” Moulton said. “This is incredibly important to our community and the investing in our youngest kids yields a better return on investment than almost anything that we could spend federal money on, local money, this is where we should be focusing first.”
“We’ve been proud to support it through our Community Project funding program … and we are going to continue to do so,” Moulton said.
He noted that in the relatively short time he’s been in Congress “there aren’t many places that I have come back to, you know, to visit more than once as we go through the district and fulfill this long backlog of requests.”
Moulton visited Pathways and read to preschoolers in the federally-funded Head Start program in June 2015, according to an article in the Times.
“It’s great to be back and it’s great to see things better than before, and we are proud to be part of that success,” Moulton said.
According to information in the funding request, nearly 200 children and families rely on Pathways in Gloucester for affordable early education and care. More than 1,000 families access its family support programs. More than 80% of the children it serves come from low-income families, with its services critical to their parents maintaining employment. Its educational programming serves children from birth to 13.
Mitchell told Moulton about flood damage to classrooms that occurred in October 2021 after a nor’easter knocked out power to the building, shutting off a pump that supports the bathrooms, causing a hallway to flood in one wing. Mitchell said these classrooms have since been repaired.
Moulton said he and his wife are fortunate to be able to send his 2- and 4-year-old daughters to preschool without having to be part of the Head Start program, “but the facilities here are just as nice as what my kids go to and that’s the way it should be.”
“It helps to bring a spotlight on the great work that our team is doing and has been doing,” said Mitchell about Moulton’s visit.
