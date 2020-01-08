NEWBURYPORT – U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's office took issue Wednesday with reports that a meeting of West Newbury selectmen and other town officials with Moulton on Monday night may have violated the state Open Meeting Law.
The meeting, posted on the town's website as scheduled from 5 to 5:30 p.m., was intended by Moulton to update local officials on the congressman's work in Congress.
A reporter was turned away from the meeting in Pentucket Regional Middle School by the Salem Democrat's staffer who said it wasn't open to the public. However, the meeting had been posted and two of the three members of the Board of Selectmen attended, which is legally considered a quorum of the board and therefore a public meeting.
Tim Biba, communications director for Moulton, issued a statement Wednesday disputing the assertion that the meeting — held before Moulton's scheduled town hall meeting in the middle school auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday — was a violation.
"Prior to a public town hall meeting in West Newbury earlier this week, Congressman Moulton updated local leaders on his work in Congress and solicited their feedback on how he can best represent the interests of their communities. The congressman has had similar discussions regularly across his congressional district, and he believes that they are crucial to his attentiveness and responsiveness to local needs," Biba's statement said. The article "incorrectly reports that the discussion ran afoul of the state’s open meeting laws."
Also on Wednesday, Town Manager Angus Jennings emailed Newburyport Daily News correspondent Jennifer Solis: "With regard to the article in today’s paper, this is to let you know that we will be preparing meeting minutes from Monday evening’s meeting, and these will be before the Board for approval at their next meeting. As noted in the article, we were unaware that access had been restricted until you notified the Board later that evening."
Solis' story, which ran in the Daily News and in the Times, a sister paper, said the two selectmen who were present Monday, David Archibald and Rick Parker, were not aware Solis had been kept out of the meeting, noting that no Open Meeting Law exemption had been cited at the start of the meeting.
Biba, in the statement, said Moulton's office was "committed to operating transparently and with full accountability to the public and the press at all times. Misreporting like this, especially the misrepresentation of the law, will have a chilling effect on the communication between local and federal leaders who must work closely together to serve the region."
Biba said no one in his office had been contacted "for clarification or (to) give the congressman’s office a chance to answer questions, give a comment, or explain the law."
Solis sent an email Monday night to an address listed on Moulton's office website and got an automated response.
Biba said the meeting with town officials covered "the federal role in dealing with several local environmental issues, including combined sewer overflows and PFAS chemicals. Moulton and the local participants also discussed dredging and beach re-nourishment; China’s decision to no longer dispose of American plastic and the consequences for our communities; the need for more renewable and carbon-free energy investments; and the need for more infrastructure and transportation funding from the federal government."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.