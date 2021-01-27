Moulton to host town hall; vaccine will be a topic

SALEM —Congressman Seth Moulton will host another virtual town hall, via Facebook Live, for constituents this Thursday.
An advisory from Moulton's office says he will open the event with some thoughts about recent events in Washington, D.C., and at home in the 6th District, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his goals for the new Congress. Moulton will then answer as many questions from the audience as time allows.
Moulton on Tuesday urged veterans, especially those age 75 and older, to enroll in the VA health care system if they haven’t already in order to get vaccinated.
“The coronavirus vaccine is the most precious commodity on the planet, but it is useless unless it is in people’s arms. Too many doses in our state are sitting in freezers,” Moulton, a Salem Democrat, said in a statement. “We’ve got to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible. Let’s get creative: medical vans with the vaccine should be available in underserved communities 24/7; veterans should enroll with the VA; and Primary Care Providers should receive doses for patients who qualify.”
In an interview last week with WBZ, Moulton criticized the state’s rollout pace.
“Clearly it’s not going fast enough,” he said. “We have to work with the Baker administration to make sure it improves, it gets better, and that we vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”
The federal Veterans Affairs health care system is immunizing veterans independently from the state.
As of last week, the VA Bedford Health Care System, located in the Sixth District that Moulton represents, has administered more than 4,600 vaccines to veterans and its employees. According to Moulton’s office, the system is running a vaccine clinic 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and more than 500 of the system’s Community Living Center residents have already had their second doses.
The VA system is only offering the vaccine to eligible people who are enrolled in the VA. Veterans can learn more at https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.
Moulton acknowledged that the VA’s vaccination program hasn’t been perfect. Last week, a cleaning crew accidentally unplugged a freezer at the VA in Jamaica Plain, spoiling nearly 2,000 vaccine doses.
While the incident is inexcusable, Moulton was encouraged by the regional VA leadership’s prompt disclosure of the problem, the Inspector General’s visit to the facility after the incident, and assurances from the VA that the spoiled doses will not slow the pace of the vaccine’s administration to VA patients.
For the town hall, the audience can ask questions in real time using Facebook Live’s chat feature.
The town hall is slated for 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. Logon to the event via Facebook Live.
Materials from the State House News Service was used in this report.