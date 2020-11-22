Moulton to serve on Defense Bill Conference Committee    

SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton has been selected for the Defense Bill Conference Committee.
As a conferee, Moulton will help to negotiate final passage of the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
“Massachusetts has a proud, patriotic history and has always played an outsized role in the nation’s defense," Moulton said Friday in a statement. "More than 200,000 people in New England work on defense projects funded by Congress, in particular in developing the next-generation technologies to keep our troops safe overseas and our families safe at home. ”
The National Defense Authorization Act sets defense spending and policy for the 2021 fiscal year. The House version of the bill, which Moulton helped write as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, includes several of Moulton's national security, foreign policy and mental health legislative priorities as well as projects that employ thousands of people throughout the Sixth Congressional district. The Senate has also passed its own version of the bill.
According to a 2015 study from the Donahue Institute for Economy and Public Policy Research at UMass, the defense industry creates more than 200,000 jobs at more than 4,000 employers throughout New England.
The conference committee brokers an agreement between the House and Senate on a final draft of the bill.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi selected Moulton, a Salem Democrat, for the committee. This is Moulton’s second time serving as a conferee.