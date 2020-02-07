NEWBURYPORT — Months after Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, dropped out of the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination in August, he announced he would be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.
On Saturday morning, Feb. 8, Moulton will be campaigning for Biden in Newburyport at the Storey Avenue Park n' Ride. There, Moulton will be leading a caravan of supporters up to New Hampshire to get out the vote prior to Tuesday's primary.
"Joe Biden has the character, vision, and record America needs in a leader right now. Joe has what it takes to beat Donald Trump this November and unite the country," Moulton said. "I'm organizing this canvass kickoff to help make sure he is our next president."
Biden supporters were scheduled to meet at 10:45 a.m. before heading up to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
