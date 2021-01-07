Congressman Seth Moulton said President Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence,” Moulton wrote on Twitter. “He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment.”
“Or,” Moulton added, “Congress must immediately impeach and remove the President for the safety of our nation.”
Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, later called the chaotic protest a “security nightmare” and said its impacts “will continue to unfold for months as we try to determine what sensitive or classified information was compromised.
“It would be naive to assume no foreign agents among these domestic terrorists,” Moulton said on Twitter.
Moulton, like other members of Congress and their staff, was sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon after the mob breached the building. He said their offices “were left without any protection whatsoever” while Capitol Police struggled with protesters.
“I expected this as a U.S. Marine in Iraq,” Moulton wrote on Twitter earlier in the afternoon. “I never imagined it as a U.S. Congressman in America.”
Moulton described the situation in Washington as “anarchy.”
“This is an attempted coup,” he wrote. “And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country.”
Back home, several local and state officials reacted to the events that unfolded in Washington, delaying the Electoral College vote count in an apparent effort to thwart a peaceful transfer of power.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Swampscott Republican, called the chaos “the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks, perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth, and these baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.”
In a statement, Jim Lyons, chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, said he condemned “any attempt to disrupt our precious and irreplaceable Constitutional order. Sadly, we are witnessing a breach of lawful order on Capitol Hill that is completely indefensible under any circumstances.
“We must join together to reaffirm our deep and abiding respect for our nation’s laws, as our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag so gloriously proclaims our fidelity ‘to the Republic, for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all’,” he said.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, in a tweet, called the events “an attack on our American democracy+our 230 year history of peaceful transitions of power.”
“As our children watch, let us stand together to condemn the violent occupation of our nation’s Capitol by an angry mob unhinged by the results of a free+fair democratic election,” she wrote.
In a statement, Salem Superintendent Steven Zrike said it’s important to remind children who are watching that “what they are seeing is not a protest but rather an act of violence & threat to the foundational values of our great nation.
“Our children need to know that our democracy is far stronger than today’s efforts to undermine what we stand for,” he wrote.