As the novel coronavirus has cast a dark shadow over the past 11 months, the city of Gloucester is moving — slowly — out from under its cloud.
In the last week, the trends “are moving in the right direction” both locally and statewide, Public Health Director Karin Carroll said at Thursday night’s Board of Health meeting.
As of Feb. 4, Gloucester had 61 active cases and only four hospitalizations.
With a positivity rate of 4%, the city’s hospitalization due to COVID-19, new cases of the virus, detection of the virus in wastewater and related-deaths are all declining.
The city has also not seen many, if any, new cases of the virus in their long-term care facilities or senior housing.
“That is fantastic,” Carroll said.
Testing the waters
In early July, Gloucester's Public Health Department partnered with the waste epidemiologists at Biobot Analytics in Cambridge to analyze sewage to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases of COVID-19 on Cape Ann.
Since then, the epidemiologists have taken new steps in their analysis by trying to identify the new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged.
“BioBot seemed to suggest that they will be able to detect and measure these newer strands as they become available,” Carroll said, explaining that the company had made the announcement while being interviewed by Boston25 News earlier last week.
In that interview, Biobot’s Jennings Heussner explained that, “if we have an idea that a variant is popping up in a certain area, that will give the health care system a little more warning.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are at least five cases of the new variant from the U.K. in Massachusetts.
Current concerns
With the Super Bowl this past weekend and school vacation coming up, the city is aware that gatherings and travel could cause another uptick in cases.
“We are just not sure how it will play out,” Carroll said, explaining that the CDC is concerned that the new strands of the virus are proving to be much more contagious than the first.
The rollout of vaccines is another concern for the health department, as it is slow going.
“We are likely to stay in this first phase for all of February and probably most of March,” she said. “It is going to be a slow rollout in this first few months until production gets going.”
On Jan. 12, the city began vaccine clinics at the Rose Baker Senior Center and have had one every week. This included administering the vaccine to 500 regional first responders, 220 other people in Phase 1 categories, and 180 seniors.
The city is scheduled to begin administering the second dose to their first responders this week.
As more and more seniors across Cape Ann look to get the vaccine, Carroll noted they are the first group of people who largely did not self-register and are not regular internet users.
To assist this new group of patients who are eligible to get the vaccine, the city is relying on the Council on Aging and other senior-focused organizations.
Older adults can call the Rose Baker Senior Center at 978-281-9765 ext. 12, or email esinagra@gloucester-ma.gov for assistance with appointments. If you are a Gloucester resident 75 or older and are currently a client of SeniorCare, you can also call 978-281-1750 with any questions about vaccine clinics.
“They did a fantastic job,” Carroll said.
The city is still limited to 100 doses of the vaccine per week from the state’s Department of Public Health.
“We hope that will increase soon, but we don’t really know,” Carroll said.
VACCINATION HOTLINE FOR 75-YEARS-OLD AND OLDER
As residents 75-years-old and older became eligible for the vaccination earlier this week, many without internet access have struggled to make appointments through the state’s online system.
In response to their struggle, the Baker-Polito Administration has created a 211 hotline for residents 75-years-old and older to call for assistance making vaccination appointments.
“We’re thankful to see this new resource has been made available for residents who don’t have internet access and will continue to share any updates with our residents about vaccination opportunities and resources,” Mayor Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “As always, we are fully committed to helping our residents access the vaccine as they become eligible. This is an unprecedented moment in history, but together we will make it through this difficult time, like we always have here in Gloucester.”
A statement released by the city noted that the 211 line is only available for residents 75-years-old and older without internet access. Residents can call Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Translators are also available to help through the 211 line. Callers will be able to speak with a live representative who will help them make an appointment.
Residents should note, however, that if there are no appointments available the caller will have the opportunity to put their name on a waitlist and be called back once an appointment at a nearby mass vaccination site is available.
Appointments available through the 211 line are the same as those listed on the state’s website online, and calling the 211 line will not give individuals access to additional appointments. Appointments on the call-back waitlist will be made on a first come, first served basis.
The city is advising residents who have access to internet to continue seeking an appointment online through the state's website. The nearest mass vaccination site is at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Danvers. Residents eligible for the vaccine are also advised to contact their local pharmacy and primary care provider to learn about any other potential opportunities available for vaccination.
Additionally, the City of Gloucester will continue to share any and all updates regarding local and regional vaccination opportunities at the city's website, the Health Department’s Facebook Page @GloucesterMAHealthDepartment here, Mayor Romeo Theken’s Facebook Page @MayorSefatia here and by robocall.
The next group to become eligible for the vaccination will be individuals 65-years-old and older, those with two or more medical conditions that put them at a high risk for severe illness should they contract the disease, and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing. The date for when these individuals will become eligible has not yet been announced by the state. The 211 hotline will also be available to this group of people once they become eligible.