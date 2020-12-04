Mrs. Claus, helpers answering letters dropped in Dock Square  

ROCKPORT — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Santa Claus unfortunately won't be visiting Rockport atop a lobster boat as he's done in years past. Instead, he's chosen this seaside town as a location for one of his special North Pole post offices.
The pop-up post office is located at the Village Silversmith at Dock Square. Children may stop by and drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox located outside the shop. Be sure to include a return address — Mrs. Claus and her assistants, Peg Coonley and Katy Favaloro from First Baptist Church, will be responding to each letter.
"There's going to be letter writing activities around town as well," said Rockport Cultural District and Community Engagement Director Mechelle Brown, who helped organize the post office. "Some are still being confirmed, but one that's ready to go is at Roy Moore's Fish Shack. The restaurant has special stationary, envelops and stamps. Kids can write out their letters while they're waiting for their meals and drop it off at the post office when they're done.
Brown and a team of volunteers helped bring the North Pole Post Office to Rockport. Local artist Rusty Kinnunen of Rusty and Ingrid Creative Company decorated the the Village Silversmith's front window display featuring a handful of elves getting into trouble at the post office. Local Pete Willcox built the post office's mailbox and volunteer Jacob Brown helped string the lights around the shop.
"We'll be taking letters all through Christmas Eve," Brown said. "If you want a response from Mrs. Claus, though, the earlier they're sent in the better."
Jeannette Dajoras, owner of the Village Silversmith, said she's happy her shop is getting some use. She locked its doors back in February, a few weeks before Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 emergency order shut stores down across the state. Dajoras' son and daughter-in-law have been selling Village Silversmith wares online ever since.
"This is the first holiday in 46 years that I've been closed up," she said. "I think (Brown and her volunteers) are doing a lovely job. I'm so happy they're working to brighten up the town."
Another children's event Brown helped organize is the Sammy the Seagull scavenger hunt. Sammy has something special on his holiday wish list and it's up to the children of Cape Ann to figure out what it is. Children should keep an eye out for the 14 different Sammy posters hidden around downtown Rockport, each containing a letter. When unscrambled, all 14 letters spell out Sammy's secret gift. Once the riddle is solved, children can head down to Brother's Brew, Tuck's Candy Factory, Rockport Fudgery, and the Happy Whale for special rewards.
"We wanted to find a way for kids to still feel the magic and holiday spirit since Santa wasn't coming on the lobster boat this year," said Brown of the town's holiday plans this year. "Everything that we're doing in town is following the COVID-19 safety protocols. We want to make sure everyone's safe and healthy, and give them a reason to celebrate and have positive holiday experience."
