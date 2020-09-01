MSBA approves combined school project

Gloucester's plans to build a consolidated elementary school have been approved at the state level.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority's Board of Directors last week approved a motion to support the $66.7 million project to combine East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools in new building.
"We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken wrote in a release announcing the vote's verdict. "We now have a unique opportunity to give our children who attend the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools the tools they need to succeed in a modern learning environment that is a smart investment for the future of our City."
With the MSBA's stamp of approval and anticipation that it will enter into a Project Scope and Budget Agreement, the city is expecting reimbursement from the MSBA in the ballpark of $24 million to $25.5. million.
The city will need to pay the remaining $42 million.
The new building is planned to be located on the current site of Veterans Memorial Elementary School at 11 Webster St. and serve roughly 440 students.
"The design provides a new facility designed to serve the educational goals that will meet the needs of our children for many years to come and includes common areas that will be available to the public such as a full-size gymnasium, and several meeting areas," the mayor's release said.
Mattos Field
In addition to the MSBA approval, both the state Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker approved the city's Article 97 request, allowing the recreational field — including Mattos Field — next to Veterans Memorial to be used for school construction purposes.
As the fields will be developed as part of the site of the new combined school, the Article 97 legislation calls for land at East Gloucester Elementary School to be preserved as open space. Mattos softball field will relocated to the Green Street recreational area.
The Article 97 request now has to go before Gloucester's City Council for final approval.
When MSBA made the decision to reimburse part of the project costs, Paul Lundberg was happily surprised.
"Considering all of the upheaval in our economy, the fact that the MSBA was still able to go forward with their school funding was pretty remarkable," said Lundberg, former City Council president.
Debt exclusion
As chair of the political action committee Vote Yes! For Gloucester Kids, which is working to encourage Gloucester voters to approve in November a debt exclusion needed for the project to move forward, Lundberg is now focused on convincing voters the project is a great opportunity to improve the district's schools.
If the vote on Nov. 3 goes in favor of the new combined elementary school, Gloucester taxpayers will see the city exceed the state's Proposition 2 1/2 tax cap for the time needed to pay off the debt without raising the actual tax base.
In the case of this proposed debt exclusion, the tax levy will return to its previous level once the project is paid off.
Lundberg and his committee are focused on keeping their message simple and getting it out fast.
"There is so much noise about the election on the national level that we don't want to get distracted by all the noises," he said. "Our message to Gloucester is fairly simple; our campaign will focus on keeping things simple."
As those in favor work to provide information on the benefits of the project, residents in opposition are working to provide information on just the opposite — why the combined school project would be a detriment to the city, schools, and community.
"With a pandemic still going strong and all the monies the Cities and States are using to help the people of Massachusetts, it is not a time to be spending money on a new controversial school project!" reads a pamphlet written by Olimpia Louise Palazzola and Pamela Steele.
They outlined that the community is still paying for West Parish Elementary School, finished in 2016, and facing water and sewer improvements — two indicators that the city is not ready to take on another project.
"We all love our children and want them to have the best education, but it is teachers that give our children their education, not the building," the pamphlet continues. "We need to tighten our belts and fix the schools we have!"
As administrators work with the state to finalize plans and advocacy groups formulate educational material, the final decision will come down to the Gloucester community as they enter the polling booths on Nov. 3.
"We have to let the Gloucester voters decide whether this one is a good one," Lundberg emphasized.
