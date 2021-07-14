"Mad Men" stars John Slattery and Jon Hamm will be filming parts of their movie adaptation of a classic murder mystery novel in Gloucester later this month.
The Miramax movie "Confess, Fletch," which is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s classic 1970s mystery-novel series, will be shot this side of the bridge on Tuesday, July 27, from approximately 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a July 7 email correspondence between the mayor’s office, the Community Development Department and the City Council.
The film, which also features stars Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan, follows the adventures of investigative reporter Irwin Maurice "Fletch" Fletcher after he becomes the prime suspect in multiple murders. Throughout the film, according to IMDB.com, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancee’s stolen art collection.
Mcdonald’s original novel series inspired two Chevy Chase comedies, "Fletch" in 1985 and "Fletch Lives" in 1989. The first film became a cult classic.
“We look forward to bringing Fletch’s iconic character back to the big screen with a modern-day twist. While the original film has been hailed a cult classic with a strong fan base, we are showcasing Fletch through a new comedic and sophisticated lens, highlighting the nuances of his character and the intricacies of his career as an investigative journalist,” producer Connie Tavel told Deadline.
While filming in Gloucester later this month, the set will be located at the fishing boat dock in Lane's Cove. A catering tent and holding area will be set up at the Lanesville Community Center on Vulcan Street and at Plum Cove School on Hickory Street, and a basecamp will be arranged at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
Some filming for the movie has already be done in Boston and Worcester.
