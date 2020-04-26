A convicted murderer is being released a year earlier than expected because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Barbara Goucher, now 54, who stabbed Gloucester resident Florence "Bunny" Munroe, 50, to death in the winter of 1998, is going to be released by the Massachusetts Parole Board on Tuesday, April 28.
Tammy O'Donnell, one of Munroe's five children, was notified of Goucher's new release date by the Parole Board this past Thursday.
Goucher's release was conditional upon a transitional period in a lower security jail, and that period was shortened in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
"My family is devastated and furious that we are not given an opportunity to appeal this," said O'Donnell, a Gloucester native. "It has been a lot of tears and a lot of disbelief. ... It is just another slap in the face."
The release was due to the risks associated with COVID-19. further details of where Goucher would be released were not disclosed at this time.
"You are going to let out someone who started her career as stealing and robbing, turned into murder, and is going to get out in this economy without a job?" O'Donnell exclaimed.
According to court testimony, Goucher, then 33, stabbed Munroe 108 times in an hours-long attack after the Gloucester resident had refused to give her money on Feb. 28, 1998. She was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 1999 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing.
She was denied parole in 2013 and 2017, when she was told she could re-apply within two years.
Last October, Goucher received a favorable parole vote to move to a lower security corrections facility for 18 months, and then to a long-term residential placement for a minimum of six months, with various conditions.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, listed the conditions of Goucher's release as require to wear an electronic monitoring device, abstain from using alcohol and drugs, attend Alcoholics Anonymous three times a week, have counseling, and meet a curfew.
After receiving notice from Munroe's daughter of the early release on Friday, Kimball informed the Times that "we opposed her release and were not contacted about the early release."
This is not the first time that the DA's office has raised objections to the state Parole Board's decision. Assistant Essex County DA Elin Graydon spoke in opposition to parole and provided a letter of opposition at the Oct. 23 decision.
O'Donnell said she and her four siblings called Gov. Charlie Baker's office all day on Friday to inform them of their frustrations with Parole Board's decision.
"I know he is a very busy man and I know that he was just doing a press release, but that is the only person that I can think of that I know who can overturn their decision," O'Donnell explained.
"She is going to commit again," O'Donnell said about the soon-to-be-released Goucher. "I am not going to go down without a fight."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.