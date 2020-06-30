ROCKPORT - Paul Murphy and Ross Brackett have been elected to three year terms on the Board of Selectmen.
According to the preliminary results from the 2020 Town Election, out of the 3,250 votes submitted, Murphy received 1,196 votes and Brackett received 1,118 votes.
Five candidates were in the running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen this year. The other three in the race, William Wagner, Charles Seavey and Carole Cooke, received 561, 261 and 114 votes, respectively.
The final tally is still forthcoming as each ballot must be hand-counted for write-ins. As nobody officially ran for the two open Planning Board seats, a handful of people have announced write-in campaigns for the positions.
All other races were uncontested: Christopher Trupiano, assessor of taxes; Nicole Altieri and Colleen Coogan, School Committee (two open seats); Bethany Brosnan, Housing Authority; and Robert Visnick, town moderator. All positions except one have three-year terms; a term on the Housing Authority lasts five years.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.