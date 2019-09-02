Murphy moves into new middle school class

A well-known Cape Ann educator who was essentially forced out of his job after 25 years at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School will be going back to school this week, just not on Cape Ann.
Paul Murphy began his new duties two weeks ago as one of two assistant principals at the Augustine J. Belmonte Middle School in Saugus, and will joined with other officials there in welcoming students back for the new school year on Wednesday.
He was named by Saugus Superintendent of Schools David DeRuosi last month to serve as assistant principal for the school's eighth and for part of its sixth under a structure there that -- like Gloucester's O'Maley Innovation Middle School -- includes two "houses" of students. The school served 652 students during the last school year, with new enrollment figures for the 2019-2020 school year due from across the state Oct. 1.
Murphy did not disclose his salary, though he said he had signed a three-year contract. Saugus School officials could not be reached for comment last week.
In his new role, Murphy will head school discipline programs and other projects.
"I hadn't worked with middle school kids in four to five years, but I'm looking forward to it," said Murphy, who had most recently focused on the high school at Manchester Essex. "It's a change, but it will be a welcome change. Middle school kids bring a great deal of excitement and energy level, so I'm very much looking forward to it."
Murphy, 54, is heading into Belmonte at a time when school officials, teachers and students there are preparing to move into a new building that -- like Manchester Essex -- will house both the middle school and Saugus High School. Murphy was joint assistant principal for the Manchester Essex middle and high school when the district opened its new school in September 2009.
"I'll be looking to just apply my experience, including with moving into a new building," said Murphy, who lives in Rockport and continues to serve as a Rockport selectman. "I'm just thrilled to be doing something different at my age, and excited to be back in school, just as I have been for every school year. I see this as a new beginning."
Murphy was informed early this year that his job at Manchester Essex was being phased out as part of an administrative shift in favor of what Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin termed a position for an "academic/behavioral dean."
“It is not budget-driven reorganization, but rather a programmatic one to better support our students,” Beaudoin indicated at the time. She also noted that the school's athletic director's job is once again separate from the assistant principal's post.
Craig Macarelli, formerly a director of therapeutic programs for Peabody Public Schools, has since been named as the new academic and behavioral dean, while Jordan Edgett has been named as the school's new AD, according to the district's website.
Murphy said he will miss Manchester Essex, but is poised to move forward.
"I'll miss the people and the kids, and I have seen a bunch of people around over the summer," he said. "I had 25 wonderful years. But I'm excited for the chance to do something different at this stage of my career."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.