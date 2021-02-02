BOSTON (AP) — The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is scheduled to reopen to the public Friday after being closed for seven weeks because of citywide coronavirus restrictions.
Although the Boston museum was allowed to reopen Monday, it needs a few extra days to bring in more than 300 tropical plants from greenhouses for a new display museum officials hope will be a welcome break from the cold and pandemic.
"The Gardner Museum offers the community a much-needed respite during these stressful times," Director Peggy Fogelman said in a statement. "In addition to the Palace's galleries, we have two extraordinary offerings: the critically-acclaimed Shen Wei exhibition and our recently-installed tropical Courtyard."
The lush display includes dozens of bright Cymbidium and Lady Slipper orchids alongside calla lilies, flowering jasmine, eucalyptus and date palms.
COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place, including reserved visit times, face coverings for all visitors and staff, and a 25% capacity limit.