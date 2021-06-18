A free exhibition featuring works by Essex sculptor Brad Story and Ipswich photographer Dorothy Kerper Monnelly opens Friday at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
The special show at the Janet & William Ellery James Center on the green, 13 Poplar St., showcases the artists’ works, inspired by the natural surroundings on the North Shore, and in particular the Great Marsh, which extends from Cape Ann up to the New Hampshire border.
“The sculptures and photographs by each artist are particularly striking as they reflect the genuine beauty of our local landscape,” said Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker. “Both elevate the region’s natural beauty to an artform.”
Barker said this is the first of three exhibitions and related programming that will safely engage the community during the lingering pandemic and make use of the open space at CAM Green.
The show runs through July 30, and the CAM Green campus will be open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free but a timed entrance should be reserved at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. For information on the show and related programs, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.