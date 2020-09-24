After having been closed for six months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cape Ann Museum was filled with art lovers Thursday — as many as COVID-19 restrictions allowed.
The museum at 27 Pleasant St. opened its doors to members who reserved all the available time slots to roam the hall and take in the art. It will be allowing both members and the public into the historic hallways on Oct. 1.
“We are overjoyed to announce that we can re-open with the necessary precautions required by the state,” said museum director Oliver Barker. “As the global pandemic hit in March, we closed our doors to protect the staff and public. Since then, I think we have all been feeling the need to return to a place of inspiration, to see art that reminds us of the beautiful places in which we live, and to feel a sense of normalcy again by visiting the museum and our new Cape Ann Museum Green campus.”
The museum reopens with new safety precautions such as reducing gallery capacity, touch-less doors, increased cleaning and other measures in accordance of Gov. Charlie Baker's Phase 3 reopening plan.
In addition to its rich historical archives, the museum's new Cape Ann Museum Green off of Grant Circle is open to the public.
The Green houses public exhibition and contemporary archival collections storage spaces. The Green, including the Janet & William Ellery James Center, is open to the public at no charge Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reservation details for the Green may be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cape-ann-museum-green-timed-ticket-reservation-tickets-119111438519.
MUSEUM'S REOPENING PROTOCOLS
Here are some precautionary measures that the Cape Ann Museum will be taking when it re-opens:
Hours will be limited to Thursday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to allow for ample cleaning. The time slot of 10 to 11 a.m. will be reserved for high-risk populations to visit.
Reservations will be required and can be made at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com to ensure limited capacity.
Gallery occupancy will be held to 7% capacity. There will be no public access to the auditorium, activity center, or Davis House until further notice.
Visitors must wear masks while in the museum. Anyone without a mask will be offered one upon entry.
Social distancing will be enforced throughout the museum by staff and security guards.
Limited docent tours will be offered.
Increased cleaning will happen during off-hours.
Doors have been redesigned to open automatically for touch-free access at the main entrance and bathrooms.
The Library & Archives will be closed due to ventilation issues, but access to the entire collection can be found online at capeannmuseum.org/research or by emailing library@capeannmuseum.org.