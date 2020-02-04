Cape Ann Museum presents a "Portrait Pop-Up Workshop" on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a unique program.
Cape Ann residents of all ages are invited to join in a monthly portrait workshop, part of a community-wide public art project to be unveiled at the June opening of the museum’s expanded campus.
The workshop is free for museum members, families with school-age children and Cape Ann residents. Space is limited; registration is required.
Register online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455 ext. 16.
This program also will be offered other times this spring when Cape Ann Museum holds its "Second Saturdays," when admission is free for Cape Ann residents. Future dates are March 14, April 11 and May 9.
