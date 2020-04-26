Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester of offering a virtual tour and online lectures.
The museum may be toured virtually at facebook.com/camuseum/videos/487062198670695/.
The museum's Vimeo page offers access to past lectures, such as “Judith Sargent Murray: A Complicated Woman," available via capeannmuseum.org/video-links/.
There is free access to the museum's library and archives, which boasts digital resources available to researchers such as Fitz Henry Lane Online and the Digital Commonwealth, the historical collections from libraries, museums and archives across the state. Go to capeannmuseum.org/research/news-library-archives/digital-resources for more details.