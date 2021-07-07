Museum opening doors for Ardelle's birthday

The schooner Ardelle, a regular presence upon the vista of Gloucester Harbor and beyond, is celebrating its 10th birthday on Friday with a community event at Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop.
Maritime Gloucester, in cooperation with the Essex Shipbuilding Museum and Burnham Boat Building, will host a day-long celebration to mark the pinky schooner's first decade under sail.
The community-wide celebration is set to begin at noon at Maritime Gloucester's Harriet Webster Pier, adjacent to where the inspiration of Capt. Harold Burnham ties up.
The four-hour public celebration will include activities for children of all ages, demonstrations and chances to win free tickets for future public sails aboard the Essex-built vessel.
There also will be free admission to Maritime Gloucester and its exhibits, including its popular touch tanks.
That evening, from 6 to 8, organizers will host an al fresco potluck dinner and drinks event on the pier for invited Maritime Gloucester and Essex Shipbuilding Museum members, as well as members of Ardelle's build crew.
The dinner will feature live music from Daisy Nell and the Crab Grass Band and Down Home Swing.
