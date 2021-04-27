The Cape Ann Museum has received a grant to help it reach audiences digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum was awarded a $4,989 Digital Capacity Grant from Mass Humanities. The award was part of $250,000 given to 59 non-profit organizations across Massachusetts at the beginning of the month.
“These grants are part of our ongoing response to the pandemic, but they also provide a preview of the future of public humanities programming,” said Mass Humanities Executive Director Brian Boyles in a prepared statement. “As we begin to rebuild from the impacts of this crisis, our communities deserve the chance to engage with each other and our cultural heritage. It’s also clear that the digital space offers organizations the chance to build their audiences.”
Cape Ann Museum will use its money to create digital tours of its three historic houses and a walking tour of Gloucester.
The home tours will take viewers through the Capt. Elias Davis House, built around 1804 and on the museum's main Pleasant Street campus, and the White-Ellery House, circa 1710, and Babson-Alling House, circa 1740, both on the CAM Green campus off Grant Circle, said the museum's education manager, Miranda Aisling.
"The curator has done a historic analysis of the houses, and we will be working with rest of the staff to create easily accessible online videos," she said.
"We'll be working with our docents to choose one of our popular walking tours of Gloucester to be distributed free to an online audience," Aisling added.
She said museum staff is just beginning work on the digital tours which, by grant guidelines, must be completed before March 2022.
"We're using the grant to train some staff in video editing and to use some new camera equipment purchased with the grant." Aisling said. "We're going to take our time to put them together well."
