MANCHESTER — "The Music Man" has come to town.
Manchester Summerstage is presenting its production through the weekend. For more than 45 years and under different names in the beginning, the nonprofit educational organization has each summer produced a musical starring Manchester residents and Manchester and Essex students between the ages of 8 and 18.
"The Music Man" story revolves around a con man who convinces the locals to start a band by purchasing the uniforms and instruments from him. His intention to flee as soon as he receives the money falters when he develops feelings for the town librarian.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
Tickets go on sale at the door one hour before showtime. They are $12 for adults, $8 for children younger than12 and seniors.
