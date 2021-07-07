Now in its sixth season, the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation has organized a summer outdoor concert series on Friday evenings that will benefit nine local nonprofits.
The Music on Meetinghouse Green series, which kicks off this Friday, July 9 (weather permitting), features nine free concerts with music, food from local vendors. And each week, proceeds from a free-will offering will go to a different Cape Ann organization. The charitable spirit at these concerts often can translate into donations coming close to $1,000 per evening.
Charles L. Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, said the board has dedicated this concert series in memory of Harry Hintlian, for his encouragement, generosity, and for making the Meetinghouse a "net zero" building.
Hintlian, who died in February, was a former board member, philanthropist and environmentalist.
The board noted that Hintlian, along with his wife Mary, was a generous donor toward the ongoing preservation and improvement of the Meetinghouse. Among those gifts was three hectares of land, newly-planted with specialized trees, in Costa Rica, managed by Reforest the Tropics, which resulted in the historic Meetinghouse becoming "carbon neutral." This was one element of the Meetinghouse’s extensive insulation and energy conservation measures, according to a press release.
In a letter to the Times in 2016, Hintlian wrote: "We have demonstrated through research and measurements the power of our scientifically planted tropical forests to absorb massive amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. ... Our scientifically planted forests are absorbing 20 to 40 metric tons per hectare compared to 1 to 2 metric tons per hectare for the world’s tropical forests."
With his good works in mind, Music on Meetinghouse Green returns this summer with its outdoor concerts on the green, located in the heart of the city at the corner of Middle and Church streets. Concert-goers bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the open space in front of the historic building with its soaring steeple.
"The summer series is a chance to set aside all the worries and frustrations of the past year and relax with family and friends on the green enjoying great music, delicious food, and a chance to support the terrific people doing great non-profit work for the community around us," said Nazarian.
Friday's kick-off show starts at 6 p.m. with jazz and swing from the John Baboian ensemble, which will be joined by vocalist Sandi Bedrosian.
"John Baboian has shared the stage with a who’s who of music’s top vocalists and musicians for the last four decades. He has been on the faculty of the Berklee College of Music for more than 40 years and is well known for his work in jazz, swing, blues, rock, R&B, classical, Latin, and world music," according to his bio.
The evening's food selection will be available from the Causeway Restaurant, and free-will donations will go to Pathways for Children.
Nazarian noted that thanks to sponsors, the cost to put on the concert series is paid for, meaning that all donations collected will go to the non-profit community partners.
The series offers a variety of genres to meet all musical tastes, and this season will feature performances b: What Time Is it Mr. Fox? with Brian King; singer Mari Martin; Willie "Loco" Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra; The Goddesses; Cape Ann Big Band; and Hye Fusion, a Middle Eastern group with its music popular for line dancing. Two newcomer ensembles are on the schedule: the internationally-acclaimed Klezmer band Ezekiel’s Wheels, and a Vermont lyrical folk duo, The Early Risers.
Founded in 2015, the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is dedicated to the preservation of the landmark building as a civic hub, entertainment venue and community center. Last year, the audiences from a virtual summer concert series contributed $7,500 toward a feasibility study to improve its accessibility and enhance safety. The foundation is seeking large government and foundation grants as well as individual donations to fund this roughly $200,000 project, scheduled to begin this fall and be completed in time for the 2022 summer series, according to the press release.
The full concert schedule may be found at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Music on Meetinghouse Green, a free nine-concert series, launching with the John Baboian ensemble, joined by vocalist Sandi Bedrosian. Each concert benefits a local non-profit organizations via free-will offerings (cash or check) from the audience. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Each week will feature a local food vendor.
When: Friday, July 9, from 6 to about 8:30 p.m.
Where: Gloucester Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets.
Parking on the Green is limited to a small area near Middle Street for persons with disabilities only.
More info: isit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org for details, updates, and postponements in case of inclement weather.