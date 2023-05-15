Music, silent auction to benefit ducational Foundation for Rockport

An upcoming annual benefit for the Educational Foundation for Rockport will be a “funraiser” headlined by the popular band Headlands, with special musical interludes with student musicians and a silent auction with unique items, experiences, and artworks.
The outdoor benefit will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at a waterfront home with sweeping ocean views. A casual picnic-style meal will be provided by Willow Rest, with included beverage tickets for wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. The silent auction will be indoors at the venue and also available online.
This event will mark the beginning of an annual tradition of availability of 25 collectible original event invitations featuring a different artist each year. The first 25 $1,000 donors will receive two tickets to the event and an original collectible invitation, this year created by artist Jillian Demeri.
The nonprofit Educational Foundation for Rockport was established in 1993 to provide support for programs that enrich learning in all subjects and grades, and for scholarships. Last year, the foundation awarded $25,000 in scholarships.
The programs it supports are diverse and include funding for: robotics and coding and other STEM opportunities; DECA, the high school business and entrepreneurship program; the Drama Llamas, the high school thespians, who this year were selected as one of only 14 schools to compete at a state-level drama competition; an outdoor classroom for art classes and the pre-school; funding for an observatory on school grounds; the music department’s recent trip to Italy; and for new weight training equipment at the high school.
“Every dollar matters in providing high quality public education for all learners, which is a civil right we are proud to support,” said Board President Jamy Buchanan Madeja. “We are all volunteers, grateful for every contribution.”
Molly Whelsky, an event co-chair and EFR vice president, said this event will be an amazing opportunity for the community of Rockport to come be together, and show support for the school system, adding that tickets are advance sale only, and are expected to sell out.
“Having two children in Rockport schools, I believe giving back and lifting up our local public education system is a civic duty with endless rewards. Joining us at this special event is one way to contribute,” added Susan Russo, the other event co-chair.
Free parking will be at nearby Granite Pier, with continuous shuttle service to and from the home, starting at 4:45 p.m. The shuttle transport vehicle was partly funded for the public schools by the Educational Foundation for Rockport to allow smaller groups of students to travel for learning experiences and sports.
Tickets are $150 and all proceeds go to the Educational Foundation for future grants and scholarships. For ticket information and meal selection, visit https://rockportedfoundation.myshopify.com. The rain date is Sunday, May 21, from 3 to 6 p.m.) To bid on auction items, which will be added right up to the event date, one can bid online or through https://app.galabid.com/efrsilentauction2023. For information about the Educational Foundation for Rockport, or to make a donation, visit www.rockportedfoundation.org.