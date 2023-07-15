The show “Music with the Mayor,” produced by 1623 Studios and featuring the mayor of America’s Oldest Seaport hosting musical acts performing in his office in City Hall on Dale Avenue, can now be considered award-winning.
“For his collaboration with 1623 Studios on an original series titled ‘Music with the Mayor’,” Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga won a 2023 Communicator Award for his episode with local musician Corey Winn. The Communicator Awards is an international awards program recognizing excellence in communication across a spectrum of industries.
The winning episode, released in December 2022, received an award of distinction in the General Entertainment category for Film & Video, according to 1623 Studios.
The award also lists 1623 Studios Production Coordinator Tyler Hrynyszyn. The show features Verga, a bass and guitar player, highlighting the musical acts of Cape Ann. Wrinn strummed his guitar and sang in the mayor’s office in Episode 4.
“Music with the Mayor” recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of the taping of the first episode with The Island Cowboy, aka John Jerome, and Geoff Small jamming in a corner of the mayor’s office on Friday, July 8, 2022.
“It has been a fantastic experience working with the great team at 1623 Studios and getting an opportunity to highlight some remarkable local talent,” Verga said on Facebook. “We have a new episode coming out soon and some exciting new artists in the queue.”
Verga is also part of a local band called Paulzon Fire featuring Paul Brancaleone, Paul Catania and Verga, whose middle name is Paul.
You can catch all episodes of “Music with the Mayor” on 1623 Studios’ YouTube channel.
