Anthony Denucce was in fourth or fifth grade when he discovered he had a unique talent.
“I was taking a test, and you know how some people just sit there and tap their pencils thinking of answers?” he said. “I would tap on my teeth or flick my teeth with my tongue or fingers. I realized if I moved my tongue or moved my lips, I could make different pitches.”
Denucce said he soon learned he could play songs just by tapping on his teeth.
“I play all kinds of stuff,” Denucce, now 46, said. “Tons of Disney stuff, the Muppets, Camila Cabbello.”
Denucce recently took his musical teeth to Pasadena, California, where he performed for Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara on the NBC reality television show, "America’s Got Talent."
NBC told Denucce it can’t be sure the day the episode featuring Denucce will air, but it will give him at least a week’s notice. The season premiere was Tuesday, June 1.
Denucce, who lives in Peabody but has been a mailman in Woburn for the past 24 years, said this isn’t his first time having a little fun with his talent.
“It’s something my friends have always asked me to do,” he said. “It turned into something that wherever I go someone wants me to do it. I auditioned for a few things growing up, and in 2004 I auditioned in Boston for David Letterman’s show and ended up getting on his ‘Stupid Human Tricks’ segment.”
After appearing on the Letterman Show, Denucce said he scored a regular gig performing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” twice a year for the Lowell Spinners minor league baseball team.
Late in 2020, Denucce said he felt compelled to audition for "America’s Got Talent."
“Here was my thinking: We were in a pandemic, and I said, 'I might as well give this a shot,'” he said. “There's a lot of people stuck inside watching TV, and this is my opportunity to bring something for people to laugh and smile about. What I do makes people laugh and smile, and I know I can bring this to the table.”
So, Denucce submitted an audition tape and on Feb. 5, he had his first live virtual audition in front of producers.
“It was in my living room,” Denucce said. “I had to wait two and a half hours before my turn, and I was in a Zoom waiting room with like 60 other people. You are watching some people fail, and you get nervous because you're just waiting around. I was second to last.”
Denucce said once he finished his first performance, he knew quickly he’d made it to the next round.
“The producer says to me, ‘Just stay on and I'll send you over to someone else,” Denucce said. “That was the first time I’d heard that.”
Denucce had a second virtual audition before getting the news he’d be flying out to California, all expenses paid, to audition in front of a live audience and the celebrity judges.
Contestants spent several days in California, Denucce said, taking part in photoshoots, commercial shoots and social media campaigns.
One of the most fun parts of the week, according to Denucce, was meeting actor and "America’s Got Talent" host Terry Crews.
“That guy is so fun,” Denucce said. “He is energetic, and he makes you feel calm before you take the stage. He seems sincere in trying to get to know about you.”
Denucce said even though he's nervous to watch his performance on television, he’s looking forward to watching the show with his two biggest supporters: His wife Sara and his 14-year-old daughter Ava.
"My daughter says what I do fits me because...I'm quirky and my act is kind of strange, so it fits," he said. "She's been my biggest supporter through this. She's always there."
