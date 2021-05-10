MANCHESTER — Local rockabilly musician Kevin Patey has hung up his guitar for the summer to focus on his other passion — cutting hair.
Jack's Barber Shack opened last Monday at 26 Central St., Surfari's old location before it moved to Gloucester.
"We've been booked out fully for the past two days," said Patey on Thursday. "It's been busy, but I can't complain."
Born and raised in Manchester, Patey is known across the world as Jittery Jack, a touring musician who specializes in 1950s rock 'n' roll and rockabilly.
"Usually I try to tour out in Europe once a year, the west coast twice a year," he explained. "But when COVID hit, everything ground to a halt."
Without any touring to do last year, Patey said he believed it was time to finally finish up 1,000 hours of training required to receive his barber license. Patey has been chipping away at that number for the past six years, but hasn't been able to complete it during his hectic touring schedule.
"I finally finished it up in December," he said. "I didn't expect to move in so soon, but the perfect place opened right up."
Patey has turned the space into a rockabilly lover's dream. The shop features wall-to-wall 1950s memorabilia, a working jukebox complete with a library of 7-inch vinyl records, and a slot car race track for children waiting for their haircuts.
Patey was working alongside his long-time friend, Steve Bucci, on Thursday afternoon when the Times paid a visit to the shop. Like Patey, Bucci made the switch to cutting hair full-time during the pandemic. He'd been offering cuts to friends and family for the past 10 years. This past year, he finally got his license to work professionally.
"Kevin's a good friend of mine and I'm happy to work for him," Bucci said while sitting at his work station.
"You say that now!" Patey shot back from behind the checkout counter.
Patey also hired another part-time employee, Kristine Young, a 16-year veteran hair dresser. According to the shop's website, she specializes in anything from "a razor shave or a full-length styled haircut."
"We do men and women's cuts," explained Patey, "but we don't offer things like highlighting and coloring yet."
Jack's Barber Shack is not taking walk-ins at this time due to the pandemic. Appointments can be made by calling 978-559-1904 or visiting jacksbarbershack.com.
