ROCKPORT — Nan Webber, a major proponent of theater and the arts on Cape Ann, passed away last Wednesday at her home. She was 89.
Webber, a Gloucester native, dedicated most of her life to singing and performing. In the 1950s, she attended Boston University as an undergraduate and received her master’s degree in directing and theater from New York University.
After teaching theater at the university level in New York for a few years, she returned to her hometown and formed Gloucester High School's theater program. In the 1980s, she took the student theater troupe, the Gloucester High Thespians, to perform in Europe.
Mary Brown, one of Webber's students in the 1970s, said Webber was one of the most significant teachers she had in her lifetime.
"Nan was a tremendous educator," Brown said. "She was also very well versed in the full gambit of literature and theater. She used those skills to assist those students in appreciating all aspects of the performing arts. She was also very instrumental in assisting people who may not think they have that talent in developing their craft. And she maintained a close relationship with many of her students well into her adult life."
In 2018, more than 50 of Webber's former Gloucester High thespians gathered to honor their teacher's contributions to the school. Among them were Mary Rudolph Black, a judge; Sefatia Romeo Theken, now Gloucester’s mayor; and Paul Lundberg, then president of the City Council.
After retiring in 1985, she produced a performance of "A Child's Christmas in Wales" alongside many of her former students. From there, she and long-time friend Margaret Eddie formed the community theater group, Theatre in The Pines.
"She told me that (the "A Child's Christmas in Wales" performance) was when they felt they were on to something," said Martin Ray, a former Theatre in The Pines actor. "They had found their new baby."
Webber and Eddie constructed a small rehearsal space on Webber's property for her actors to practice. Over the years, the community theater group put on more than 75 shows at locations such as the Community House, Shalin Liu Performance Center and Spiran Hall, all in Rockport.
Ray said Webber relied on a few centering guides for her students.
"Drawing the cast together she emphasized the words of Stanislavski, 'There are no small parts.' To keep teamwork uppermost she quoted Hamlet, 'The play's the thing.' As they readied themselves for the rising curtain she would say, 'Take good care of each other,'" he wrote in tribute.
She insisted that her actors deliver their lines "to Aunt Libby in the back row," Ray said.
Even in the last year of her life, Webber never missed an opportunity to perform. Her final performance, held in September 2019, was a multimedia performance based on the works by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver. The live poetry reading featured original music by Manchester clarinetist Stephen Bates. Ray, a photographer by trade, provided a visual backdrop of scenic vistas.
"It was a life-long dream of hers" to honor Oliver, Ray said.
