BOSTON — Most large events and gatherings are now banned in Massachusetts, the Boston Marathon will be postponed five months and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in a whirlwind day of coronavirus pandemic developments.
Hours before the state Department of Public Health announced there are 123 total COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order banning gatherings of 250 or more people — but not regular school days — effective immediately.
The Baker administration's order is the most dramatic step Massachusetts officials have taken to enforce social distancing practices aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus.
Community, civic, leisure and faith-based events — a broad set of categories including fundraisers, religious services, concerts, conventions and weddings — are all covered by the ban on large gatherings. Sporting events can take place, but cannot have crowds in attendance.
"We understand that asking people to change their habits, cancel events and cancel travel is inconvenient, and we understand that it also comes with a financial impact," Baker said at a press conference. "But waiting to act and allowing infections and the subsequent number of people who need medical attention to spike all at once would not only severely hamper our hospitals' ability to care for those who need to be cared for, but would have a far greater economic impact in the future as well."
The order does not apply to airports, train and bus stations, medical facilities, grocery stores and other retail locations, or standard government and office business. Restaurants are also exempt, but they are asked to "encourage social distancing" when possible.
K-12 schools, colleges and universities have not been told to close, either, although the order instructs them not to convene assemblies with 250 people or more.
Some school districts, including those on Cape Ann, have announced weeks-long or even indefinite shutdowns amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but Baker said Friday that the administration is not recommending a blanket policy.
Instead, he said, local officials should make decisions based on the circumstances in their communities, particularly whether any students or their parents have tested positive for the illness.
"(The) overarching recommendation from a public health point of view is that shutting schools down completely does not appear to be the appropriate thing at this time," Baker said, adding that districts should take a "surgical and fact-based approach" to their decisions.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's latest guidance to districts issued Friday morning offers suggestions on handling specific scenarios. If district leaders decide to close for cleaning, schools should be closed for at most two days, the department said. If a student tests positive or a district experiences sustained community spread of COVID-19, schools should shut down for at least 14 days.
New cases, 211 for info
DPH announced Friday afternoon that 15 new cases have been identified in Massachusetts since Thursday, bringing the total to 123. Eighteen of the cases are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, while the remaining 105 are presumptive positive. Two cases are in Essex County.
A significant majority of cases — 94 of the 123 — trace back to a late February employee meeting Biogen held in Boston. Five are travel-related, eight connect to Berkshire Medical Center or contacts from the hospital, and the remaining 16 are under investigation.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said testing capacity at the state's public health laboratory will double over the weekend with further automation, from about 200 cases per day to 400.
On Friday, the FDA granted New York the ability to bring additional labs online without first seeking federal approval. Baker said the development was "brand new" and would seek similar authorization in Massachusetts, but he stressed he would not green-light facilities unilaterally.
"I've made pretty clear I don't think the feds are moving quickly enough, but the idea that I would put our entire testing regimen or our health care delivery system at risk by literally violating federal law — I'm not going there," Baker said.
As of Friday, Massachusetts also has coronavirus information available to the public in more than 150 languages on its 211 line. Callers should press 26 for access.
In one of the largest dominoes to fall since the outbreak began, city and state officials announced Friday morning that the Boston Marathon will be postponed until Sept. 14, confirming days of rumors that it would be pushed from the April 20 Patriots' Day holiday to the fall.
While organizers and officials said they were disappointed to delay the annual event for the first time in its 124-year history, they said the health risks made holding the race untenable.
Trump frees up resources
In an afternoon press conference at the White House, Trump declared a national state of emergency and pledged to free up access to $50 billion in federal resources to help states and communities fight the outbreak.
Trump said the declaration would give new authority to federal Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to waive federal regulations, thereby improving access to telehealth, expanding hospital care and accelerating testing capacity. The president also said he is ordering federal loan agencies to waive interest on all student loans until further notice.
Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Two days later, the state House and Senate fast-tracked a $15 million aid package that gives the administration broad authority on how to spend it for coronavirus response.
The governor hinted Friday that the state may need to tap into its $3.5 billion savings account as the outbreak continues.
"A lot of us have worked pretty hard up here over the last few years to dramatically expand the state's rainy day fund," Baker said. "I fully expect that, over the course of the next — pick a number — five or six months, there are many issues we're going to need to figure out how to help people work their way through."
