This year's Economic Outlook Forum lacked a lot of things due to being online, but hope wasn't one of them.
"We are in a much stronger place than we were a year ago when many people didn't know what COVID-19 was," state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.
Like so many events scheduled this past year, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce had to move its annual event online to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This year's edition of the annual forum focused on the state and local response to the year-long COVID-19 pandemic and what the future looks like as communities seek to reopen and recover from such a tumultuous year.
Sspeaking at the hour-long event Tuesday were Sudders, state Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, and Gloucester Community Development Director Jill Cahill.
Employment outlook
On the eve of the pandemic, the state had a 2.9% unemployment rate and had recently added a couple hundred thousand jobs.
Kennealy said Massachusetts was a world leader in life sciences, software, and manufacturing.
"We had an economy that was the envy of the country, if not the world," he said.
But then, a year ago on March 10, the pandemic changed everything.
"The questions for us now is how do we get back to that kind of economic position," Kennealy said.
To reopen the economy, Kennealy and his team have been focusing on supporting small businesses, main streets and communities; promoting housing stability; continuing to invest in the innovation economy; and getting people back to work.
Over the past year, the state has stood up the largest state-sponsored small business grant program in the country. It has distributed $700 million with a focus on companies that were run by women, minorities and veterans, he said
Assistance has also looked like a number of capital grants that are helping companies refigure how they do business and preparing unemployed residents to get back into the work force.
"We need to double down on our efforts to re-skill our citizens and get them ready for employment in more promising areas," Kennealy said, explaining that the state has been investing in community colleges and vocational technical high schools to best prepare individuals.
Housing, health care
Kennealy added that Gov. Charlie Baker has written housing choice legislation that state leaders hope will spur housing production of all kinds across the state.
"Even when we had that great economy, we were talking about the housing crisis in Massachusetts," he said. "We are so pleased now during this incredibly challenging time that we can take an important step forward to address that housing crisis so that when we come out the other end of this we have a lot more housing of all kinds across the state."
Sudders echoed Kennealy's optimism within hardship, noting that the Commonwealth should be proud of its health care community.
"I can completely assure you that there were several times — once in the spring and once in the fall — when our health care system was stretched but it was never overwhelmed," she said.
"We acted like a system," Sudders added, explaining that local and state have been working together to make sure that personal protective equipment (PPE) gets distributed, vaccines are accessible, and leaders can begin to think about a bright future for each community within the Commonwealth.
In Gloucester
On the local level, Cahill said the city created a reopening task force with subcommittees and has established a business liaison to make communication as streamlined as possible.
"We recognized the impact this was going to have very early on," she said.
In addition to hosting online events to keep the community engaged, the city was able to create some temporary zoning amendments and extend liquor licenses to get businesses outside.
"That was one of our greatest successes in keeping the restaurants and the service industry open," Cahill said.
As the city Community Development Department received double its usual funding from the federal government, it was able to use the almost $500,000 to help 48 local businesses.
The collaborations locally included Action Inc. moving to the Cape Ann YMCA to create more space for its homeless clients and The Open Door's dedication to keeping food readily available.
"The partnerships is what made us able to react and respond and try to keep this economy open and going to the best of our ability," Cahill said. "The business owners and the people of Gloucester have just been a huge part of that and everyone was really open to those conversations and understanding that we are navigating this new territory together."
