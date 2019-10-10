Navy band sailing into town next month

America's Navy band is coming to Gloucester next month, one of 20 cities in seven states to host a performance during the band's 2019 tour.
The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble's performance is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester High School’s Putney Auditorium.
Jazz is America’s music and the Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble and one of its signature outreach programs, have been performing big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for almost 50 years. They have appeared on TV shows, played nearly all major jazz festivals and toured across the United States and abroad.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing ensembles embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
All Navy band performances are free to the public.
Save the date
What and who: A concert by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble
When: Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Putney Auditorium, Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
How much: Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.