SALEM — For the past year, amid the pandemic, life has been on hold at Salem State University, said Raymond Harris, a 21-year-old world languages and cultures student originally from California.
“It's definitely been weird. The strangest, most difficult, part is definitely the fact that you can just close your laptop and school is gone,” he said. “I’d so much rather be spending my time enjoying myself or something like that — so would everyone — but at the same time there's all these expectations and reality just inside a screen. What's going on in there has very real consequences for your life.”
He added: "Really what I miss is being able to meet people, go out and not know what is going to happen at the beginning of every day."
This week — as Massachusetts continues to move ahead in its reopening plans and more people are vaccinated — Salem State announced that come September, the college will be returning to a “nearly normal” way of life, with the majority of classes being held in-person, an increase in the number of students living on campus, and more in-person events on campus.
“I’m incredibly grateful and proud of our students, faculty, and staff for doing their part to keep our campus and those around us safe,” said Salem State President John Keenan in a statement. “Our campus’s success in following public health and safety guidelines this past year gives me confidence that we can safely populate our campus with more students, faculty and staff this fall in a way that resembles traditional campus life.”
Carla Panzella, the associate vice president and dean of students, said the school's ability over the past year to keep COVID-19 infection rates low on campus is encouraging.
“I think it is exciting,” said Panzella. “The idea of coming back to campus and maintaining safety protocols is really fulfilling, and so is removing isolation and allowing students to see peers and staff. We are excited for a vibrant campus life this fall. Just the ability to congregate and be in-person will give the opportunity to really enjoy one another. Everyone is excited. We miss our students terribly.”
Elisa Castillo, the associate dean of students for wellness, said even though the university is excited about offering a more “normal college experience,” Salem State will continue to prioritize public health and follow all city and state guidelines regarding social distancing, testing and sanitation. Students will likely still have to wear masks, she said, and the school will enforce any social distancing protocols or restrictions on public gatherings that might still be in place.
“All of us are evolving together, so we are not 100% sure what will look like,” she said.
Panzella agreed, adding that even though she feels optimistic about the the fall, there are still many unknowns.
“We are learning a lot about the vaccine, and right now everything looks very promising. We are able to think about travel a bit differently and able to think about congregating with vaccinated people,” she said. “But we still have a lot to learn even when people are vaccinated and make sure there's no variants or other concerns.”
Panzella also noted that even though the majority of classes for the fall are anticipated to be in-person, the school will also offer multiple remote classes.
“Most students preferred in-person classes, but many enjoyed the convenience of online courses,” she said, adding that over the past year, students have found creative ways to connect with one another and learn online.
In his announcement, Keenan said he was "delighted" about the news.
“One of the best parts of my job is seeing students on campus, engaging with them in person and experiencing the energy that they bring,” he said. “As we continue to be cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we also have reason to get excited about safely bringing back the vibrant, on-campus atmosphere that we have missed over the past year.”
Still, Harris felt apprehensive about the announcement from the school, and he doesn’t think he's alone.
“If this whole period of time has taught any of us anything, it's that you can't get too excited about things in the future because there are so many random factors that can change it,” he said, noting that overall he does believe Salem State has done a good job following public health guidance and protecting faculty and students. “I just take it a day at a time, because ultimately, I've learned through this whole process that is all I can do. I’m not trying to get too excited, but I'm definitely hoping the situation will become better.”