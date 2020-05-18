HAVERHILL — Current and future Northern Essex Community College students interested in participating in sports for the fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters, will have four opportunities to attend a virtual athletic information session this spring and summer.
The college will hold information sessions Wednesday, May 20, June 17, July 29, and August 19.
Students interested in joining the NECC Athletic Program are invited to attend any one of the events which begin at 10 a.m. and will run approximately 30 minutes. Northern Essex currently offers 12 sports.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear from Dan Blair, NECC’s athletic director, along with enrollment councilor Meredith Gagnon-Dube, NECC coaches and student-athletes. Bring your questions.
"This is a great opportunity for students to learn about the sports we offer and what is required of them to join the program as student-athletes," Blair said. For more information contact Blair at dblair@necc.mass.edu.
Advanced registration is required at neccknights.com/general/2019-20/releases/20200417levuwh.