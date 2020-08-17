Neighbor assists in woman's rescue 

A neighbor helped rescuers find a woman injured while walking the trails of the Tomson Street Reservation on Sunday.
About half-hour later using teamwork, police and firefighters had gotten her out of the woods and on the way to the hospital.
The call about the hiker came in at 1 p.m., saying she had a leg injury of some kind, fire Lt. Evan Gargan said.
Arriving firefighter-paramedics had a good idea of where the hiker was by using her phone and GPS and started into the woods off Thompson Street.
Neighbor Desi Smith, a former Gloucester Daily Times photographer, saw the first responders from his home and went out to ask what was going on. He got a question in return, "Do you know these woods?"
A rescuer showed him the GPS map on a phone. Cell phone technology showed the woman was about a mile in, on a trail behind Smith's house.
"I lead them on the right path, and when we got to the top of hill, another guy popped up, and she was there," Smith said, who grew up walking the trails on the reservation.
Smith went back to the trailhead, and then gave police directions when they arrived with an all-terrain vehicle to use to bring the woman out to a waiting ambulance.
The woman had been walking on the Old Tompson Street cart path, a historic route between Ipswich and Gloucester, that runs between Bray and Thompson streets. It is one of several loops on the 320-acre reservation.
The woman was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment, Gargan said.
