For the past couple of weeks, Julie Richiuts has been seeing more rats than she has birds.
"It is awful," the Trask Street resident said. "There are a number of rats that you wouldn't believe."
Richiuts is one of a handful of neighbors in that area of the city — including Warner Street — who say they have seen an influx in rat activity over the course of the pandemic.
While on the phone with a Times reporter last week, Richiuts noted that she was currently watching a furry little critter run across her lawn.
"I'm looking out my window and see one right now," she exclaimed.
Five minutes into the call, she added, "There's another one."
Construction, the city's Board of Health Assistant Director Max Schenk said, is the most viable reason for why these rats are migrating into people's homes.
"They are doing a lot of road work and utility work which could spook the rodents as they are normally hiding underground," Schenk said.
Other theories for the uptick in rat sightings include the construction at Gloucester Crossing and the lack of trash being produced by restaurants downtown, both of which Schenk doesn't see holding much legitimacy in the grand scheme of the problem.
"That might be true for a place like New York City and larger cities where rodents have lost their food source, but I don't think that is the case for Trask Street and Warner Street," he explained.
While seeing rodents crawl across the neighborhood has neighbors, including Richiuts, on edge, rats in Cape Ann is not a new dilemma.
"We get an influx of rat complaints around this time of year to begin with," Schenk said. "It is a combination of the disturbance made by road work along with the time of year that they are looking for food."
This year the city's Board of Health has been getting more calls than usual, with Schenk counting a half a dozen calls from residents since March.
Richiuts' main concern is the risk of the rodents spreading diseases.
"We have a lot of kids in this neighborhood. I don't want to see someone get sick," she said, adding that there are a number of elderly couples that could be at risk as well.
While Schenk explained that it is officially the responsibility of each property owner to provide pest control for their property, some residents are concerned for those that can't afford the services.
"I spent $300 for the exterminator to come to my house," Richiuts said, explaining that she is worried about those that might feel the financial burden if they were to try to rid their home of rats.
City Councilor Melissa Cox, who lives on Warner Street, agrees, seeing it as an "added expense that that area of people have had to deal with before."
"I feel for the residents as I am one of the residents," she said, explaining that while rats are little creatures of God, they are not her pet of choice.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Varmint attractants
What might be attracting rodents such as rats, mice, and moles? Experts say these draw them:
- Bird feeders.
- Uncovered trash and compost bins.
- Holes in a home's foundation.