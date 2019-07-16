Neighbors seek answers on idling train engines

ROCKPORT — The past several weeks were a welcome reprieve for some residents who live near the train station, but the trains are back and running now at the Rockport commuter rail station, causing neighbors to lose sleep over the loud, idling engines.
This is even after other recent upgrades, including a power substation, at the Railroad Avenue depot. One neighbor in particular is looking for more accountability.
Maureen Aylward, who lives right by the station on Summit Avenue, planned to bring this issue up with the selectmen at their meeting Tuesday night. Mainly, she's looking for Keolis, the company that manages the commuter rail, to explain why they rely on idling their trains so often. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante also plan to attend to discuss the situation.
"It's been marvelous," said Aylward, of the six-week stretch where trains only came up as far as the West Gloucester stop due to construction on the rail bridge over the Annisquam River. She said it made the neighbors realize what they had been missing.
But this week, regular service on the Rockport line resumed and the trains returned.
At the end of each night, Aylward says, multiple trains — she's not sure how many — sit in Rockport, the final stop on the line. The last one arrives at midnight and the trains' engines are often left idling for more than an hour, she says. There's about a couple hours of quiet until the engines start up again at 3 or 4 a.m. to prepare for the day, according to Aylward.
She claims the idling causes her house to shake, and she is regularly woken from sleep when the engines start up at 3 or 4 a.m. She and her family have also experienced lightheadedness and shortness of breath over the years, which they attribute to the ongoing situation.
"I think the trains are a huge benefit to the town," she said, and added that she is "not asking for" any drastic changes to the MBTA or the Rockport stop. "I just want them to follow a protocol (on idling)."
Over the years, those who live near Rockport's commuter rail station have complained about the trains making noise at all hours of the night. Things were looking up when Keolis, which took over operation of the rail line in 2014, installed a $5 million power substation in Rockport in 2017.
"The plug-ins enable commuter rail maintenance crews to service equipment and keep coaches cool in the summer and warm in the winter without the need to idle the engine for power," explained Keolis Public Relations Manager Justin Thompson. "We do keep record of idling when it occurs. The logs help to track progress in further reducing idling time."
These stations were actually installed due to a federal mandate by the Justice Department on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency. In 2010, the Massachusetts Bay Commuter Railroad Company — which formerly ran the commuter rail — was ordered to install anti-idling equipment at each of the system's end-of-line stations. The ruling was made in response to claims of excessive idling in South Boston and Scituate.
"There was a reduction (in idling) for a little while," Aylward said, of Rockport's power station. "But it didn't last for long."
One time in May, the trains were idling for 72 hours straight while simultaneously plugged in at the power station, she recalled. She and her fiance went down to the station that Sunday in search of answers. According to Aylward, the Keolis employee who worked at the station didn't know why the engines were running for so long.
"Corrective action was taken to prevent extended idling that occurred over one weekend in May as a result of the Gloucester Bridge outage," said Thompson.
Despite the complaints from residents, Keolis seems to be in compliance with the law. The trains are regulated under federal law governing interstate commerce, meaning those stipulated noise and pollution levels supersede what's on state and town laws. Massachusetts does have a federally-enforceable regulation, however, that prohibits diesel locomotives from idling unnecessarily for 30 or more minutes.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
