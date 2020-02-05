Members of the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and approximately 20 police dogs were out again Wednesday searching for a missing Gloucester woman.
Abbie Flynn of Saint Louis Avenue went missing sometime Sunday after 4 p.m. She had prepared for a Super Bowl party and told her son she was going for walk. Guests arriving around 6 p.m. called police to report she wasn't home.
Since her disappearance, Gloucester police have been working with personnel from North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, and State Police in the search and investigation.
"The NEMLEC team had wanted to come up with their K9s again and rehash some of the same areas," Chief Edward Conley III said in regards to Wednesday's search. "It is not uncommon for them to do that."
Conley said on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. that Gloucester officers and members of the NEMLEC were using police dogs in the renewed search.
The Times followed up with Conley at 2 p.m. Wednesday to confirm the most recent update.
"There is no specific updates," Conley said. "Their search is not based on any new information."
Flynn is a 59-year-old white female with brown hair, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Her cell phone was located inside her house after she was reported missing. She was last seen wearing a red jacket.
Searchers continued to scour areas that Flynn, an avid photographer and outdoors enthusiast, was known to frequent.
Police and NEMLEC personnel are not the only ones searching for the Gloucester resident.
Heather Vickers Ryan posted on her Facebook page that she, another friend of Flynn's, and her dog searched the walking paths for their beloved friend.
"The Gloucester Fire Department and complete strangers were searching for her, too," Ryan wrote. "Say a prayer and hang on to hope."
The Times received multiple phone calls from concerned residents that they had observed a helicopter flying off the coast near the Eastern Point Light.
Gloucester Police confirmed that it was not a Coast Guard helicopter involved the search and that they had only had canines and officers out Wednesday.
As the city keeps an eye out for Flynn, Gloucester police are advising community members to take precaution in where they search.
"They shouldn't put themselves in danger," Conley said. "They shouldn't be searching areas particularly around the coast line that they are not accustomed to walking along or being around."
Anyone with information about Flynn's possible whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
