Gloucester is getting a new flag for its upcoming 400th birthday, and it will be unfurled for the first time Monday.
The public is invited to the presentation ceremony, to be held at 2 p.m., outside City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken will formally accept the Official Gloucester400 Flag on behalf of the city and oversee its raising alongside the flag of the United States.
“From all of us working to make Gloucester’s quadricentennial an amazing celebration, we invite residents and visitors alike to join us Monday at 2,” said Laura Ventimiglia, executive director of Gloucester400, said in a prepared statement. “With 2023 in our sights, we welcome support and encourage involvement from all quarters as we build momentum toward a wonderful 400th anniversary celebration.”
The new flag bears the Gloucester400 logo, designed by 13th-generation resident Linn Parisi, and trademarked in 2019. Inspired by the city’s maritime heritage and the waves of immigrants who settled in Gloucester over the centuries, the quadricentennial flag and Monday’s ceremony celebrate the partnership between city government, residents, businesses, and the many volunteers working toward 2023’s year-long festivities.
In addition to Romeo Theken, city Community Development Director Jill Cahill, members of the City Council and Gloucester400 Steering Committee, and Gloucester400 tri-chairpersons Bob Gillis, Ruth Pino, and Bruce Tobey will be in attendance.
More information about the Gloucester400 celebration, including stories about some people who have made this city great, may found by visiting https://gloucesterma400.org/