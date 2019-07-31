Gloucester's firefighters will once again be hitting the street, kicking off their latest effort to give muscular dystrophy the boot.
The firefighters will take up positions on Western Avenue at Stacy Boulevard and Middle Street on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from roughly 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., using their boots as collection bins to reel in donations from passing motorists.
All of the money collected will go toward the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the money collected locally will go to local families dealing with the disease or toward sending youngsters afflicted with MD to a specialty summer camp, said retired firefighter James Hannon, who is once again leading the drive.
Hannon said the group is looking to match or exceed last year's fundraising total of $13,000, raised over the span of three weeks. Hannon said the firefighters are planning to extend this year's 'Pass the Boot' drive over three weeks as well.
"We want to be sure to hit that goal," he said. "It's such a great cause."
Hannon said the firefighters also expect to be able to showcase the city's new ambulance during the drive. The ambulance, purchased largely with grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is due to be placed into service this weekend.
Hannon conceded, however, that he couldn't say when the ambulance might be at the boot drive post.
"You never know how it's going to go," he said of the drive in general. "There are times when all of us there had to leave and go to a fire."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
