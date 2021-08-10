With the scissor snip of a ribbon, Sawyer Free Library's now shaded amphitheater was officially opened Tuesday morning.
Through the generosity of the Stelluto family, the library was able to install a state-of-the-art awning over its amphitheater. The awning will serve as a lasting tribute to Janis Davidson Stelluto, who served in leadership roles at the library for more than 20 years, at Addison Gilbert Hospital and Cape Ann Housing Opportunity and on the city's Planning Board in the 1990s.
"The awning has created a welcoming outdoor gathering space for Sawyer Free Library’s summer programs which are open and free to the community,” said library Director Jenny Benedict in a prepared statement. "From children's story times and adult book club gatherings to family concerts, we have found with the new awning, the sky's the limit to what we can do! Stay tuned because we have big plans, and we can't imagine Janis Stelluto would want it any other way.”
"We are very grateful for the Stelluto family's generosity," added Mern Sibley, president of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library's Board of Trustees. “Janis made it her life's work to find ways to improve our Gloucester community, all the while seeing beauty in the world. It only seems fitting that the awning has been installed in her memory, creating a welcoming space where people can take advantage of all that the library offers while enjoying being outside.”