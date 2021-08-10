ROCKPORT — The new sandwich shop in town promises a whale of a time with unique dining options, local art and live music.
Whale's Jaw Café celebrated its opening July 19 at 17 Railroad Ave., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
"Day one was crazy, non-stop," said Theresa Milewski, who co-owns the restaurant with her friend, Kristin Wane. "Now we have some lulls, but it's still been good business. Customers have been saying they're happy to have us here."
The two women's friendship and business all started during the age of COVID-19. Milewski called the Whale's Jaw their "pandemic project."
"Opening now felt like it was the right time," she said, noting the state's emergency mandates have been lifted.
Milewski and Wane met just over a year ago at a series of small dinner parties hosted by mutual friends. Each night, one friend was tasked with serving traditional recipes from a selected country — Poland, Mexico and Ethiopia to name a few.
The more Milewski and Wane got to know each other, the more they realized how much they had in common. Wane had been cooking for years, while Milewski picked up the hobby during the pandemic. Both also were looking to move on in their careers. Wane worked at an office job for Cummings Properties while Wane taught Spanish at Lynnfield High School.
"At first we thought about doing a food truck," said Milewski.
"Then we found this place was for rent" in May, Wane continued.
The lease was signed the following month.
"This was really a fly-by-night idea that's come to life," said Mileswksi.
The cafe takes its name from a large two-piece granite formation located in the middle of Dogtown. The formation looked like a whale’s jaw snapping at the sky, until the early 1990s when the rock that formed the lower jaw spit in half. It also uses an image of the pre-breakage Whale's Jaw as its logo.
Mileswksi described herself as the business end of Whale's Jaw, while Wane said she was more of the creative side. Wane painted most of the restaurant's blue-and-yellow interior. Local artist Ben Nelson provided a large whale mural located near the kitchen area.
Previously, 17 Railroad Ave. was the home of Studio Crepe, which closed its doors in 2017. Studio Crepe was known for hosting live music and supporting local arts.
Whale's Jaw plans on continuing that tradition. Along the walls are hand-made pottery and paintings available for customers to purchase. Late last month, the town granted the restaurant an entertainment license to host live music up to 10 p.m. Right now, the two owners are pursuing a liquor license; the plan is to have a full bar up sometime in the near future.
"We envisioned this place as a community hub spot for arts and music," said Wane. "We thought it would work well in a small community like Rockport."
"There's also not many places with this much space," added Mileswksi.
Wane described the sandwiches, soups and salads served at Whale's Jaw as "nothing too fancy, but different from the average."
Something the two wanted to focus on was bringing flavors from all over the world into their dishes. Mileswksi and Wane also plan to continue their international dinner party tradition at Whale's Jaw with special themed nights. On Friday, Aug. 13, the restaurant will be serving enchiladas with live music from local band Jazz Imposters.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.