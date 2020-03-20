Action Inc., in partnership with the city of Gloucester and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, is launching the Cape Ann Emergency Relief Fund to assist local families whose jobs have been affected by the spreading pandemic.
With a goal of raising $200,000 to help those in need, Action Inc. plans to go out into the community and raise money.
"We have already raised some seed money from a small number of generous local folks who have been willing to step forward to give us money to get this going," Action Inc.'s Director of Planning and Development Joe McEvoy said. "Our hope is that this money will be distributed to families who have been affected by closures."
As stricter regulations have caused restaurants and small businesses to close or reduce their hours, employees are feeling the financial strain that comes with these changes.
"These people have to pay rent, medical bills, and transportation costs," McEvoy said. "That won't go away just because they have had to cut back in their hours or they have lost their jobs."
To help its efforts, Action Inc. has launched a fundraising website called actioninc.org/emergencyfund where people can donate to support community members in need.
As of 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the online fundraiser has raised $53,532 out of its $200,000 goal.
Action Inc. was scheduled to launch the Relief Fund on the evening of Friday, March 20.
Meanwhile, Action's Main and Washington Street offices are closed due to the current restrictions directed at the state and local level related to the coronavirus.
When calling Action Inc.'s main line, callers will receive an automated message explaining that the offices are closed through March 27.
"We have made this decision to keep both staff and consumer safe... we will continue to offer as many programs as possible," the recorded message detailed.
For those seeking assistance, representatives from the organization can be reached by either calling 978-282-1000 or visiting their online chat at actioninc.org.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
For continuing coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 threat on Cape Ann, follow and use the #CapeAnnCOVID hashtag on social media.
