The Rose Baker Senior Center is sporting a fresh coat of colors and soon murals will decorate the Rogers Street side of the building.
"The color scheme is much more Gloucester," said the senior center's new director, Elise Sinagra.
"A member hired a consultant to give us her views on painting the place and we voted on this one at a meeting," said Howard Frisch, president of the Friends of the Senior Center, of the new blue tones that cover the original rose and brown tones chosen to represent Rose Baker.
It is the first paint job the building has had since it was built 15 years, he said.
For the last few weeks, a Gloucester Public Works crew has been cleaning the building's outside shell, priming and then painting it in shades of blue. The majority of the work being finished Thursday, Public Works Director Mike Hale said, adding, "If it's not done, it's pretty close.
While city crews are doing the painting, the Friends have offered to pay for the paint.
The blue tones make the center's name and accompanying rose sculpture designed and crafted by local artist Bob Viau stand out on the building's front on Manuel E. Lewis Street.
Frisch said the senior center's facelift was planned well before the coronavirus pandemic materialized, the result of a more than year of preparations by the Friends of the Senior Center. Once the paint job and touchups are finished, five murals depicting activities at senior center will go up on its Rogers Street side. Rose Baker's art director, Juni Van Dyke, with "lot of encouragement and interaction from the staff and participants of the center's arts program," designed the murals, which were also approved the Friends.
"As the artwork emerged, it seemed imperative to me that it advance the mission of the senior center as a meeting place for the betterment of health and wellbeing among an ever expanding population of senior citizens," she said. "It is my hope that the five lively images will help to symbolize a spirit of engagement and positivity."
"Seaside Graphics will fabricate them in a material that can withstand inclement weather," Van Dyke said.
Frisch said the Friends will have a local contractor will help put the murals in place.
The center is closed to the public because seniors are an at-risk population for catching the coronavirus, but staff continue to work and offer programming virtually, Sinagara said.
