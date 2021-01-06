The city of Gloucester is recruiting members for a new commission that is focused on addressing the needs of those with disabilities.
The city has already appointed one person to Disabilities Rights Commission and is seeking six more members. The commissioners will promote the full integration and participation of people with disabilities in the city’s activities, services and employment opportunities and coordinate and carry out programs in conjunction with programs of the Massachusetts Office of Disability.
The city did not identify the appointed member by press time.
City ordinance outlines that the majority of commissioners will be people with disabilities. The city defines a person with a disability as “any person who (1) has a physical or mental impairment which substantially limits one or more major life activities; (2) has a record of such impairment; or (3) is regarded as having such impairment.”
One commissioner will be an immediate family member of a person with a disability, one member will be either an elected or appointed official of the city, and one will also serve on the Human Rights Commission to, as the ordinance says, “ensure consistent goals and practices.”
Each commissioner will serve a term of three years. The first members chosen will serve staggered terms of one, two and three years to allow the mayor the chance to appoint succeeding members to three-year terms on a staggered basis.
The Disabilities Rights Commission, a sub-commission of the newly installed Human Rights Commission, will act as an advisory group to the mayor with the responsibility of addressing civil, human and disability rights for all residents of the city.
According to the ordinance, the commission is charged with:
Researching local problems and challenges of people with disabilities.
Advising municipal officials and employees to ensure compliance with state and federal laws and regulations that affect people with disabilities.
Working closely with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator to inventory all city programs and services in place for people with disabilities and promote public awareness of such services to bring about maximum participation of people with disabilities.
Recommending to the mayor and the ADA coordinator new programs and services needed to meet the problems and challenges of people with disabilities and to ensure equal access by persons with disabilities.
Reviewing and making recommendations to the mayor about current policies, procedures, services, activities and facilities of departments, boards and agencies of Gloucester as they affect people with disabilities.
Providing information and referrals for guidance and technical assistance in all matters pertaining to disability to individuals, public agencies, businesses and organizations in the city.
“We look forward to working with all members to promote tolerance and ensure compliance with appropriate local, state, and federal laws,” the city’s interim CAO Vanessa Krawczyk wrote to the Times on Monday.
The city is encouraging those interested in volunteering to submit a letter of interest and an up-to-date resume to mayor@gloucester-ma.gov, by fax to 978-281-9738, or by mail to Office of the Mayor, Gloucester City Hall, 9 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930.
