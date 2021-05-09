New community officer collecting backpacks

Gloucester police Officer Joseph Parady began his first week as a part of the city's Community Impact Unit by kicking off an effort to serve those in need.
Parady, who joined the unit this month and has served on the Gloucester Police Department for 15 years, is collecting used backpacks for homeless children in Haiti.
"I have dedicated my career to the community policing," he said on Friday. "To be part of a team thats sole focus is to help the community of Gloucester ... I am so excited about it and am going to work hard."
Born and raised in Gloucester, Parady — who now lives in Rockport — has been an integral part of the Gloucester Police Department as he has organized the annual Community Safety Day to raise money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Kops for Kids with Cancer and many other initiatives.
Backpacks can be dropped of at the unit's offices in the Brown's Mall during business hours. At the end of the school year, the unit will leave a box at each school for those students who want to donate their used backpacks for children who are homeless in Haiti.