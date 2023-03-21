New curriculum/tech director coming to Manchester Essex schools

MANCHESTER — She cut her chops in Reading and Gloucester.
Now, Heather Leonard will turn her attention to the Manchester Essex Regional School District as the new director of curriculum and instructional technology.
Leonard will begin her new role on July 1.
Since 2018, Leonard has served as the STEM curriculum coordinator for Reading Public Schools. She has also worked as grant director and title facilitator and as principal of Barrows Elementary School in Reading.
Manchester Essex Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said Leonard will come to the district with “deep knowledge and passion” for supporting learning and teaching for both students and staff.
“We are excited to bring Heather’s comprehensive experiences in education to this position with opportunities for cross-discipline and vertical integration,” said Beaudoin in a prepared statement. “All of us believe she will be a great addition to our community.”
For her part, Leonard said her goal is to maintain a focus on learning and teaching while keeping the students at the center of every conversation and decision.
“It is our responsibility as educators to consider access, experience and outcome through many lenses so that we may ensure all students and members of our school community feel a sense of belonging and have equitable opportunities for success,” she said. “I have come to understand that is it my responsibility as a leader to provide a vision for our schools, support teachers (our best resources) in sharing their knowledge and skills with their peers and create conditions that allow schools to focus on the primary task of teaching and learning.”
Leonard holds a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. She began her career as an educator in Gloucester Public Schools, where she worked as an after-school program coordinator, sixth-grade teacher and then as the Gloucester Middle School assistant principal until 2010.
After that, she served as the elementary school assistant principal at Triton Regional Schools before landing at the Reading School Department.
