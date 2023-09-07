MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Don’t be surprised if, while you’re in town, you see what looks like a firefighter pumping gas.
Such a scene will actually be safety related — an effort to protect other motor vehicles and the public in the event an electric-powered vehicle just won’t shut down.
The new “emergency plug” technology being used resembles a handheld gasoline pump nozzle but is actually a unit that aims to cut the power to electric vehicles when they’ve been in a crash.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to know if it’s running or not,” Fire Chief James McNeilly said, referring to electric vehicles which are very quiet. “You can’t hear it. But using the plug allows us to show up at an accident and it will automatically turn the car off and put it in park. The (Plug) just allows us to know it’s actually shut off.”
The device costed about $950, according to the chief, which was taken out of the Fire Department’s budget.
McNeilly said the department acquired the device a week ago Wednesday and it had not been formally used. But he added a recent trial using a Manchester Police electric vehicle worked like a charm.
“It worked in seconds,” he said.
The device has been developed to prevent unpredictable vehicle movement by any full or hybrid electric vehicles in an emergency situation or during regular vehicle maintenance.
According to fire officials, fire and emergency service is ever changing and firefighters are working to meet those new demands — such as when electric vehicles just won’t quit.
McNeilly said fire officials will continue to evaluate the device’s effectiveness.
“For now, we’ll stick with just one of them,” he said. “But if it proves to be a proficient piece of equipment, we may think about adding another.”
Towing company Tally’s in Gloucester does not use the device — yet.
“Usually, when we get to the cars, they’re beyond repair,” said the company’s Marlin Hump. “It’s either that or the Fire Department has already shut them down.”
According to the Fire Safety USA website, one plug fits all electric vehicles, plus there is an adaptor for the Tesla Super Charger port. In addition, the site indicates that electric vehicles usually lock their charging plug to prevent theft.
“The Emergency Plug has been designed to disconnect whenever needed, allowing for easy release,” the site reads.
The site indicates the unit provides for software updates and is designed to be used by ambulance and emergency medical service personnel, fire and police departments, roadside assistance personnel and also auto service centers.
