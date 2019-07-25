New driver steering CATA

The woman who has served as interim administrator of the Cape Ann Transportation Authority since December is "interim" no more.
Felicia Webb has been named as CATA's new permanent chief administrator, the agency's advisory board has announced. She served as CATA's deputy administrator for five years, then stepped into the chief administrator's role when Paul Talbot retired in December.
Webb signed onto a three-year contract at an annual salary of $107,500 to run Cape Ann region's primary transportation service. CATA operates 30 buses and provides six primary routes that serve Gloucester and Rockport. It also provides a shuttle to Beverly, weekend routes to and from the Northshore Mall in Peabody, and services for the elderly and disabled. The agency, based on Gloucester's Pond Road, is operating on a fiscal 2019 budget of $3 million.
"The Advisory Board is confident Ms. Webb will provide innovative leadership that will build a promising outlook and vision for the authority," said James Destino, chairman of the CATA Advisory Board and the city of Gloucester's chief administrative officer. "She is eager to work with and listen to customers and businesses to develop and implement long-term strategies that will enhance operations. Under her direction, she will lead CATA through and past the next phase of planning for delivering quality regional transportation.”
Webb, 41, worked in managing senior and disabled transportation for a company called First Transit under the Lowell Regional Transit Authority before coming to Cape Ann.
She said she wants to dive into some modest initiatives from the start in her CATA leadership role. Those include replacing aging CATA bus shelters that sit in front of senior housing projects and elsewhere, and revitalizing and updating CATA's website.
"I just want to see us modernize it a little," she said.
Webb said she wants to work with a GPS system and make it accessible so that riders can identify where a bus is at a given moment. For example, a high school student or other rider waiting for a bus on a cold winter's day could open an app to see when the bus is approaching, then go outside to board. "That way, he or she wouldn't have to be standing and waiting outside for 10 minutes wondering when the bus is coming," she said.
Webb's appointment comes as CATA undergoes potential changes and engages in pilot programs aimed at boosting ridership and serving customers. The state-based agency provides 200,000 rides annually, plus another 30,000 rides for seniors and the disabled, Webb said.
CATA last month tested the use of a bus powered by an electric charge rather than diesel. The vehicle drew praise for its clean and virtually silent engine, but not its price — about $900,000 for the bus and the necessary four batteries.
The agency also is piloting a program aimed at providing "on-demand" transportation services for local riders, utilizing both public and private transit. The program is being funded by a $400,000 grant CATA received from the state to provide more expansive regional coverage and extend transportation services beyond CATA's scaled-back weekend and even regular weekday hours.
Under that program, riders can again look to an app and signal that they need transportation — "almost on an Uber or Lyft format," Webb said, referring to two primary ride-sharing companies.
"That way," she said, "instead of running big buses that have one to two people on them all day, we would be running them based on schedules that people need. People wouldn't have to build their own day's schedule around the bus schedule, but we would be meeting their needs. I think that may be the way that public transportation may be going in the years to come."
Webb said she expects more demands on CATA's services in the coming years, as Gloucester adds 200 rental units slated to be part of the Fuller School redevelopment project, and 30 affordable units downtown through the Harbor Village project.
"We're clearly going to have to adjust our routes to serve the Fuller area," Webb said. "But that's our goal — to serve people's transportation needs. That's what we do, and will continue to do."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
