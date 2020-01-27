New group advocates for new school

A new group headed by former City Council President Paul Lundberg believes that a new school in East Gloucester will provide a modern learning environment for children.
“Vote Yes! For Gloucester Kids” is made up of Gloucester residents, parents, friends and children who support the building of the new elementary school to replace and merge East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
Earlier this month, Lundberg and treasurer Justine Laurie filed registration papers with the City Clerk’s Office to establish the advocacy group and officially propose a ballot question that addresses whether or not adebt exclusion should fund the city’s portion of costs for the new school.
“East Gloucester and Veterans schools have served our community well for more than 60 years but no longer provide an adequate learning environment for our children,” Lundberg said. “As a community, the most important thing we can do is to look out for our children and help them to do their best. Building a new school is a smart investment for the future of our city.”
In 2017, East Gloucester Elementary was selected by the Massachusetts School Building Authority to be considered for a new or renovated school building. Since then, the city’s School Committee has finalized plans to combine East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools in a new elementary school built on the site of the current Veterans building and on Mattos Field.
While residents haven taken sides in the matter of where to build, Lundberg is focused on providing the next generation with a quality education.
“Our committee, ‘Vote Yes! For Gloucester Kids,’ will urge the voters of Gloucester to approve the financing for the new school,” he said.
Lundberg explained that the advocacy group will be networking with the Parent Teacher Organizations, parents of children who are in the city’s school system, and other community members who don’t have kids in the school system.
“I will be focusing on the people who don’t have kids in the school system but are affected by real estate tax,” Lundberg said.
Mattos Field
The discussion of a new school would not be complete without the mention of what might happen to Mattos Field, a beloved ball park that could be the location of the new elementary school.
“To abandon this memorial to a Portuguese-American hero would be an insult to Joseph, the Mattos family, Gloucester’s Portuguese community and all veterans,” wrote Reginald B. Santos in a letter to the editor in the Gloucester Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019.
Lundberg, however, said that he will seek to honor Joseph Mattos as his group advocates for a new school.
“We will certainly want to honor Joseph Mattos,” said Lundberg, explaining that the city may create a new softball field, name the school after him, or find another way to commemorate Mattos’ impact.
Community members who are proponents of the new school see the development to be what will move Gloucester’s next generation forward.
“Building a new school will give our kids modern amenities and help eliminate some of the outdated facility obstacles that our teachers face daily, giving students a place to learn so they can reach their full potential more easily,” said Jillian Amero, who was born and raised in Gloucester and has two children in the Gloucester schools.
“By better educating our kids — the future of our city — it’ll make Gloucester stronger as a community, too,” said Rachel Refalo, a Gloucester High School graduate whose children are the third generation of her family to attend Gloucester schools.
Terese and David Zingg disagree, seeing the project as an irresponsible financial decision made by the city.
“It was painfully obvious to anyone who cared to look that the East Gloucester School site would be insufficient to locate a school twice the size of the existing one,” the Zinggs wrote in a letter to the editor, published in Times on Jan. 14. “But it seems the city government allowed us to incur the substantial cost associated with a sham process, considering these sites before declaring Veterans was the choice.”
Lundberg is patiently waiting, amid the disagreement, for November to roll around so that the final numbers tallied at the fall elections can make the final call.
“The voters are going to be the ultimate decision makers,” Lundberg noted.
Residents who like to join the group or receive project updates, may email voteyesforgloucesterkids@gmail.com or follow on Facebook at “Vote Yes! For Gloucester Kids.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.