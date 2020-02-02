Foodies with a taste for locally-sourced variety are teaming up to raise awareness of the importance of the farm-to-table mentality.
The newly formed Cape Ann Local Food (CALF) organization is inviting the community to its next meeting Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., to take part in a facilitated discussion on how to strengthen the local food economy on Cape Ann.
"Whether you're a fisherman, a farmer, a jam maker, a retailer, or a consumer, we are all potentially stakeholders in a local food economy," organizer Heather Atwood said.
When people are producing food locally and they have the opportunity to sell it locally, Atwood said she believes it makes your food fresher, taste better, and better to cook with.
Members of the group are looking for a way to advocate for local foods and be a platform for discussion and support among those that are producing, selling, and purchasing locally.
Atwood, the published author of "In Cod We Trust: From Sea to Shore, the Celebrated Cuisine of Coastal Massachusetts" and a former Gloucester Daily Times food columnist, listed community members such as the farmers, fishermen, retailers, and bakers.
"What if all these people could be in a room together and feel the cohesion for the group," Atwood said. "They may be able to act more unilaterally."
For Dylan L'Abbe-Lindquist of Pigeon Cove Ferment in Rockport, educating the next generation about locally sourced foods is his number one priority.
"Get 'em young," said L'Abbe-Lindquist, explaining that he has worked with Landmark School and Backyard Growers to teach curious community members of all ages not only about the fermentation process, but about the importance of shopping locally.
"I want to work on getting into local schools and working with the local education system to get the kids knowledgeable about the food and where it comes from," L'Abbe-Lindquist said about his goals of being a member of CALF.
The idea to create a group focused on supporting and growing Cape Ann's local food economy was sparked by a discussion that was hosted by Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce last fall.
The discussion was attended by over a hundred people who were able to hear from and discuss local food issues with Professor Rachel Greenberger from the Babson Graduate School "Food Sol" program.
Greenberger's mission was solely to get a group of people in a room and start talking.
Atwood explained that from there, people could raise issues and concerns they had, receive suggestions of how to move forward, and how to become educated on what it means to live locally.
As many community members voiced interest in furthering the conversation, a follow-up meeting was had in October where attendees discussed what it would mean for local food stakeholders to become more organized.
Thus, Cape Ann Local Foods was created to foster an environment for those passionate about the local food economy.
The current members of CALF will be hosting Wednesday's meeting in February to gain some direction and figure out where they best fit in an ever-growing community.
Atwood explained that they will be discussing the next steps, which include developing a logo, membership fees, and a website.
"It is a meeting of the minds," L'Abbe-Lindquist said. "This meeting is a stepping stone toward that end goal."
As they look to streamline the meeting, organizers have put together a survey that will help CALF identify what the community might want from it as a grassroots organization. The survey can be accessed by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JJ5HDG2
IF YOU GO
What: Cape Ann Local Food (CALF) organization is inviting the community to take part in a facilitated discussion on how to strengthen the local food economy on Cape Ann.
When: Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Where: Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., Gloucester.
If you can't go: CALF asks you to take its survey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JJ5HDG2
