As the new apartment complex at Gloucester Crossing welcomes its first tenants in early-April, those residents will get a sneak peak at Cape Ann's newest gym.
The new Glen T. Macleod Cape Ann YMCA at 7 Schoolhouse Road will offer residents of Halyard a one-week trial membership. The 200 apartment units owned by The Dolben Company Inc. at 2 School House Road are the newest property on the site of the former Milton L. Fuller Elementary School.
“We are excited to collaborate more with Halyard and their residents over the coming weeks and months,” Executive Director of the Cape Ann YMCA Tim Flaherty said in a prepared statement. “Halyard is part of our local community now, and we are the community's local Y."
Other benefits available to all members of the new Y include complimentary group fitness classes; virtual Y Wellness 24/7 powered by BurnAlong; a new Early Learning Center with five classrooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers; unlimited access to fitness spaces; Kids Club babysitting; an outdoor splash pad and recreation area; an outdoor turf field for group exercise, small group training, sports leagues, and recreational events; physical Therapy Gloucester; and access to the Breakwater Cafe by the Serenitee Restaurant Group.
“We are delighted to be partnering with the new Cape Ann YMCA” said Andrew K. Dolben, executive vice president of The Dolben Company Inc, in a prepared statement. “Their facility will offer a wide array of benefits that complement the Halyard lifestyle, and we are pleased to be able to offer our residents access to this fantastic amenity.”
Units at Halyard are now available to lease, with the current rental rate for an apartment budgeted between $1,695 and $2,395 per month. Thirty units will be rented at 80% of area median income.
A virtual walk-through of the apartment complex can be found at halyardapts.com/gloucester/halyard/photos/.
